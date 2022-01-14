AMBER Alert issued for missing East Tennessee boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Thursday night for a missing Monroe County boy.

The TBI reported that six-year-old Elijah Kensinger went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains Thursday afternoon, and disappeared.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray hooded jacket and orange and black sneakers.

Elijah is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.