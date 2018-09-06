AMBER Alert Issued For Pregnant Teen Out of Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. - An AMBER Alert was issued for 16-year-old Destiny Faith Aldridge from Portland.

Destiny, who is 8 months pregnant, was last seen at her residence in Portland on the evening of Sept. 5, 2018. Officials say she was abducted by 21-year-old Ronnie Wilmoth. He allegedly took her by force.

They are believed to be traveling in a white Kia Optima with Tennessee tag #9L08H0.

Destiny has blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5' tall and 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray stretch pants, a black short sleeve shirt and black Nike sandals. Wilmoth has brown hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing jeans, a pink shirt and red cap.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Destiny Aldridge or Ronnie Wilmoth, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434.