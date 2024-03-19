FOUND SAFE: two-year-old and nine-month-old last seen in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 2-year-old Journey Garrett and 9-month-old Daley Garrett have been found safe, according to officials.
Their non-custodial mother, Casey Campbell, is now in custody. We have removed the pictures for the safety of the children.
