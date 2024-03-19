FOUND SAFE: two-year-old and nine-month-old last seen in Shelbyville

Carrie recommends:

Crieve Hall Bagel Co. to open second shop in Nashville

I love this story by Alexandra Koehn for a few reasons. As the wife of a small business owner, I know what a hard job (big understatement!!) it is. Not to mention, Ben's bagel business was born during COVID which was such a tough time for small business owners. Good luck to Ben and his family has they open their second shop. Kudos to you!

-Carrie Sharp