Amber Alert: Search for Summer Wells enters day 10

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday marks day 10 in the search for a missing 5-year-old girl from East Tennessee. The Amber Alert for Summer Wells remains active, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says there is still no sign of her.

Unfortunately, investigators say they usually have a good idea of where the case is headed within the first few days of cases like this, but they say, this is not one of those times.

The TBI says that not much has changed this week. Bottom line is that Summer Wells is still missing from her home in Hawkins County.

Sky 5 was above the search area yesterday and saw teams navigating through the rough terrain that they've already checked before.

Sky 5 Sky 5 flies over the area that's believed to be the last place Summer Wells was seen before she disappeared.

The search has been hard, so they need people's help, especially those living in the Beech Creek Community. They're asking people to look through their barns and crawl spaces – places where a young child could be.

#TNAMBERAlert: This is one example of the many overgrown areas that teams have combed through over the last ten days while searching for 5-year-old Summer Wells. pic.twitter.com/9axi0dfudT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 25, 2021

Crews have not only been searching neighborhoods, but more than a 100 agencies from six states are taking part, as well.

"I know some of the residents probably get frustrated seeing the officers, but as the captain will tell you we’ve had very intense operations all week long for nine days now. We’re not done yet. Like I told you from day one. It’s about finding Summer. That’s the number one goal here,” said Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

So far, the TBI has gotten more than 300 tips in the case. If you have any information that can help, please call 1-800-TBI FIND.