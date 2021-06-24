Amber Alert: TBI to give update on search for Summer Wells at 3 p.m.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will provide another update Thursday afternoon in the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells.

TBI Summer Moon-Utah Wells

The TBI is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. CST.

So far, the TBI has reported more than 300 tips in the case. However, none have panned out and the search continues.

There are now more than 80 agencies from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina searching nearly six square miles around the home where Summer disappeared in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

Sky 5 Sky 5 flies over the area that's believed to be the last place Summer Wells was seen before she disappeared.

Authorities have tried searching from the ground and air, while also using K9 units and conducting roadblocks. Property owners in the Beech Creek area are also urged to check barns, crawl spaces, and other places a child could hide.

If you have any information about Summer Wells you should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.