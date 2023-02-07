AMBER ALERT: Two children missing out of Jackson, suspected victims of kidnapping

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for brothers Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, last seen in Jackson on Monday.

Taveion is 5'5", 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Traveion is 5'3", 123 pounds, also with black hair and brown eyes.

The boys may be with their mother, Felicia Wilson, 38, and godmother, Damelia Hurt, 48, according to the TBI. Both women are wanted by the Jackson Police Department for kidnapping, and they are believed to be driving an older model silver Chevy Impala.

Taveion was last seen wearing a cream/tan hoodie with black jeans and Traveion was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

Felicia was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

If you have seen Taveion, Traveion, Wilson or Hurt, call JPD at 731-425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.