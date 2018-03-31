Ambulance Hits Crashed Car; 4 Injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Four people were injured, one critically, in two related crashes on Interstate 24. A Warren County ambulance was involved in the second crash.
According to an investigation, a Nissan Altima was traveling east on the interstate near Haywood Lane when it hit the back of a Chevrolet pickup truck around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.
The collision caused both vehicles to stop on opposite shoulders of the interstate with the Altima still partially in a lane of travel.
One victim, identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Hurt who was traveling in the Altima, was attempting to get items out of the vehicle when an eastbound ambulance, driven by 57-year-old Henry Dekort, of McMinnville, struck the Nissan.
Hurt was critically injured in the second crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition.
A second passenger in the Altima, 30-year-old Natasha Stewart, had gotten out of the vehicle after the first crash. She was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Dekort and his passenger in the ambulance, paramedic Savannah Cleek, were also taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation remained ongoing.
Authorities confirmed the ambulance was not carrying patients or running emergency equipment at the time of the wreck.