Amelia's Flowers prepares for last minute shopping rush on Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers are a big part of Valentine's Day and florists across the city are ready for last minute shoppers.

Amelia's Flowers has several locations around Nashville and one in Franklin that will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Operations manager Hannah Bascom described the day as the Superbowl of the flower industry.

At each of the locations, staff are more than prepared for what's to come. Amelia's is a perfect opportunity for shoppers in a pinch who haven't pre-ordered a bouquet.

The store offers flowers for sale by the stem, so customers can tell staff what they'd like to spend and have a custom bouquet crafted in their price range.

Bascom said Amelia's started preparing for the holiday rush in October. They expect the Valentine's rush to continue until they close the doors Wednesday at 5 p.m. and to be sold out by the end of the day.

"We anticipate being here late into the night just cleaning up. It'll be a giant flower craze here," said Bascom. "We'll hopefully be able to pick up the pieces and we'll just figure it out as we go."

Extra staff is on hand to help out. Amelia's has a location in East and West Nashville, along with a flower truck in 12 South.

There is also a store in Franklin at the Factory.

"Some past employees are even like i know this is the time and say I want to come back I want to work Valentine's Day so it's a really fun energy," she said. "We have all hands on deck. We usually have two to three employees at each location ready to work and ready to get through the line very fast."