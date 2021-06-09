Watch
Interior Dept. report says Trump photo op was not the reason cops cleared protesters out of DC park

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:39:50-04

WASHINGTON — An internal investigation has determined that the decision to clear racial justice protesters from an area in front of the White House last summer wasn't influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s plans for a photo opportunity at that spot.

A report by the Interior Department's inspector general concludes that the protesters were cleared by U.S. Park Police so new fencing could be installed.

Soon after the protesters were forced out, Trump walked across Lafayette Park amid the lingering scent of pepper spray and delivered a short speech while holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

