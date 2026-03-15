American Airlines flight from Nashville diverted to Little Rock due to mechanical issue

An American Airlines flight from Nashville to Dallas Fort Worth was diverted Saturday due to a mechanical issue.

American Airlines flight 1396, operated on an Airbus A319, left Nashville International Airport bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but was rerouted to Little Rock, Arkansas.

The aircraft landed safely at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and taxied to the gate under its own power, where maintenance crews began inspecting the plane.

According to the airline, there were 129 passengers and five crew members on board.

American Airlines said customers were rebooked on alternate flights to Dallas Fort Worth and apologized for the travel disruption.