American Airlines flight from Nashville diverted to Little Rock due to mechanical issue

An American Airlines flight from Nashville to Dallas Fort Worth was diverted Saturday due to a mechanical issue.
American Airlines flight 1396, operated on an Airbus A319, left Nashville International Airport bound for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but was rerouted to Little Rock, Arkansas.
The aircraft landed safely at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and taxied to the gate under its own power, where maintenance crews began inspecting the plane.
According to the airline, there were 129 passengers and five crew members on board.
American Airlines said customers were rebooked on alternate flights to Dallas Fort Worth and apologized for the travel disruption.
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Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston