American Airlines pilot program to ease baggage claim for international travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When returning to the US international travel it can be a hassle to claim a bag through customs, then recheck it through your airline on your connecting flight home.

But American Airlines is starting a new program hoping to make that process easier.

Under this baggage pilot program, it would allow you to bypass baggage screening after you go through customs on a layover.

“As part of our innovation efforts in air travel, CBP is leveraging technology to enhance baggage inspections to further secure and streamline travel,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Diane J. Sabatino. “The International Remote Baggage Screening initiative is a significant step forward in modernizing our processes and providing a secure and seamless experience for international travelers.”

The bags would still be screened, but instead of travelers having to collect their luggage and recheck it, bags would automatically be transferred to connecting flights.

Right now -- it's currently being tried out on flights from Sydney, Australia to Los Angeles but if successful you might see to the Nashville Airport in the not so distance future!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.