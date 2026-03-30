American Health Companies agrees to pay $2 million to resolve liability involving Tenn. nursing home

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — American Health Partners has agreed to pay more than $2 million to the United States and Tennessee to resolve False Claims Act allegations related to billing Medicare and TennCare for grossly substandard nursing home services from Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation, LLC, between the years of 2019 and 2024.

According to the Justice Department, the Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation did business as AHC Lewis County, a 131-bed facility in Hohenwald.

They allege that the facility provided "grossly substandard and/or worthless nursing home services", including failing to provide residents with proper wound care, appropriate infection control, and protection from falls.

“This settlement is essential to protecting the elderly and disabled residents of our community who depend on quality care,” said United States Attorney Braden H. Boucek. “But it is equally essential to protect the taxpayers who fund these programs. When facilities inflate charges while cutting corners on care, they undermine both quality for the people they serve and the public trust. Strong enforcement sends a clear message that exploiting seniors and the American taxpayer will have real consequences.”

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