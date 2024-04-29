American Heart Association initiative helping pregnant women against high blood pressure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American Heart Association is working with Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners UT OBGYN on this new initiative to provide pregnant women with at-home blood pressure kits and educational resources.

This program provides pregnant women with accessibility to educational materials, blood pressure cuffs, and guidance for tracking their numbers.

Also, women who experience high blood pressure during pregnancy face the potential of a cardiovascular event in the next decade. Pregnant women face a multitude of outcomes when dealing with high blood pressure such as pre-eclampsia, gestational hypertension, preterm birth, stillbirth, and fetal growth restriction.

The initiative is in its second month and has been successful throughout the community.

For more information about the blood pressure initiative, call 615-284-2988.