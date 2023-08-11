'American Pickers' host plans to revitalize old Columbia service station

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia's historic district is undergoing a transformation, fueled by the enthusiasm of local residents and one celebrity.

Mike Wolfe, known for his role on the television show "American Pickers," has taken the initiative to breathe new life into the area by spearheading the renovation of an old service station.

Residents are eager to witness the changes downtown, which are set to blend the past with the promise of the future.

"I like them. They keep with the old and at the same time still bring in the new, and I think it's a nice balance with what they're doing," said Stanley Ball.

Ball and his wife made a special trip from Lebanon to see the building up close.

"We've seen it on 'American Pickers' and actually messaged Mike Wolfe last night and told him we were so grateful you know that they're keeping these old buildings."

In March, Mike Wolfe unveiled his comprehensive plans for the restoration of the old service station to the Columbia Historic Zoning Commission.

On social media, Wolfe shared his ongoing efforts to secure the permits for the project. The community said they can't wait to see what happens next.

"I'm glad that it's not going to get torn down for sure," said Isabel Minkalis.

Previously housing a winery that closed its doors last year, the building — though small in size at 900 square feet — could see a transformation that includes green spaces, a fire pit and even two non-functioning gas pumps to accommodate future occupants.

Gabe Howard, a neighbor, is preparing to open Prime & Pint, a butcher shop and taproom next to Wolfe's project.

He said he is excited about working in close proximity to Wolfe's venture.

"It's kind of cool to be working, you know, at the same time side by side. But we're hoping for, you know, October to be finished up on our project over here and you know, I think they're they've got permits I think is what I saw as well, and they should be getting started on it pretty soon to."

No word yet on when construction will get started.

Mike Wolfe also helped preserve the Columbia Motor Alley, a Chevrolet dealership that was made into a retail rental space last year.