American Red Cross continues search for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, Kathryn Rhea has donated blood and money to the American Red Cross. Now, she wants to donate her time.

"It tugged on my heartstrings; it made me think that maybe this would be a perfect time to serve," Rhea said, after seeing the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.

She was one of about 20 volunteers who participated in a local Red Cross fast-track shelter training session.

"It seemed like it was the right time to reach out and do a little something beyond my comfort zone," said Rhea.

The training sessions are part of a greater push by the Red Cross to recruit more volunteers in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

"Our volunteer base is basically the American Red Cross," said Training Supervisor and Shelter Supervisor with the Red Cross Nashville Area Chapter, Denisha White. "That is who you see on the ground, that is who you see serving food to the clients, helping the clients out, giving them a hug, working in the shelter, doing disaster assessment."

Prospective volunteers got a crash course in everything they need to know to help with disaster recovery, ranging from from setting up cots, to administering first aid, to delivering emergency supplies.

"I think that I was surprised at how many opportunities there are to serve, how many types of skills that are needed, the time frames that people would be willing to give," said Rhea. "There's just a lot of opportunities that you can pick and choose what's right for your life."

Volunteers make up the majority of the Red Cross' disaster workforce. After the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, the need will be around for a while.

"Months, as far as the assistance and need for that area to get back on their feet," said White. "Months."

The Red Cross does cover travel expenses as well as lodging and meals for volunteers who are deployed to disaster areas.

If you are interested in signing up to volunteer, click here.