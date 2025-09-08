AMERICANAFEST celebrates 25 years in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're so lucky to call Music City our home, and a festival that's happening this week is pointing a spotlight on the musicians who make Nashville so special.

AMERICANAFEST is celebrating its 25th year and features a number of live shows all around town, showcasing artists whose roots are in blues, country, folk, and gospel music!

Hundreds of acts are taking part this week.

Carrie Sharp spoke with the festival's executive director, Jed Hilly, about what fans expect. Hilly says this event is one of the things that makes Nashville.... Nashville.

"In may ways, this is sort of like our version of South by Southwest without the insanity, and the corporate sort of influx. This is about the art, this is about fun, this is about community, this is about food. It's about a good time."

Tickets to the festival itself, as well as the hallmark event of the whole festival, AMERICANA Honors, are available here.

