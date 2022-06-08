AmericanaFest looking for volunteers to help put on festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AmericanaFest is looking for people to help put on the festival in Nashville from September 13 to 17.

They're looking for friendly, outgoing and responsible volunteers who are willing to dedicate their time.

There are a range of different perks per completed volunteer hours.

Completing 12 hours of volunteering will get you one Festival Pass, which grants festival access to nightly showcases and select special events in multiple venues across Nashville.

16 completed volunteer hours gives you one Conference + Festival Pass. This grants festival and conference access including daytime industry panels at The Westin, all special events across town and nightly showcases

If you're able to complete more than 20, you'll receive one Conference + Festival Pass and one Honors & Awards Ticket.

This grants festival and conference access including daytime industry panels at The Westin, special events across town, nightly showcases and admits one into their award show at the Ryman on September 14.