Americans' incomes rise, but so do prices, leaving many feeling stuck on financial treadmill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new government report shows Americans' incomes rose by three-tenths of a percent in June, but prices for groceries and gas increased by the same amount, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet.

"This is $5.07 right here. It is probably $10.07 in another store for this one piece of meat," said Kymberly Scales, while shopping at the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike.

Each dollar counts at the grocery store, especially for families like Scales' who are feeding multiple generations under one roof.

"I have two grown kids, but I have six grandkids and four great-grandkids, and the grandkids and everybody live with me, so we have to eat," Scales said.

While a portion of Americans receive cost-of-living raises, a Vanderbilt associate professor of finance explains why people still feel financially strained.

In North Nashville's food desert, Piggly Wiggly owner Freddie Robertson works to keep prices manageable for loyal customers.

"Red meat, the last couple of weeks, has took a major jump, and a lot of the stores say we got to take our red meat off of Pick Five. We're not doing that because that red meat is another thing that feeds our family," Robertson said.

Hard budgets mean shoppers like Scales are strategic about where they spend.

"I probably got about $45, and I am going to be able to purchase all this in my basket," Scales said.

Robertson's commitment to affordable prices comes at a cost to his business.

"We sell our potatoes every day at a loss. We sell our eggs at cost," Robertson said.

Having experienced hunger himself growing up, Robertson understands the community's struggle with inflation outpacing wage increases.

"Not being able to get to a grocery store and then when you get there, not being able to afford what it is going to take to feed everybody for that week," Robertson said.

According to Vanderbilt professor Joshua Fairbanks, inflation grew 2.8% from June last year to this year.

