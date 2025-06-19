Amy Grant and Friends perform a benefit concert to support a global HIV/AIDS initiative facing budget cuts

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christian music artist Amy Grant is performing a benefit concert to raise funds and support for the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which is facing serious budget cuts.

Grant has long used her voice for love, faith, and causes. Now she's using it to help save lives through supporting PEPFAR, a global health initiative focused on addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

"For years, I've been involved with PEPFAR on so many different levels, my appreciation, love for Bono. And I guess this was initially his passion, my involvement with Bill Frist," Grant said.

PEPFAR, launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush, is the largest global health initiative targeting a single disease. Its mission is to fight HIV/AIDS and strengthen global health.

"The work of PEPFAR is about so many things, but global health, women, children, just eradicating HIV," Grant said.

With over $110 billion invested, PEPFAR has saved 26 million lives and helped control HIV/AIDS in more than 50 countries. However, recent funding freezes and federal cuts have raised concerns about its future.

"Tonight's all about celebrating and saying we've come so far, and we will get there. And, you know, I look at the conservative faith community and the word pro-life is said many times, and I go, woo, there's, there's, there's not much more of a pro-life effort than combating HIV AIDS, that is worldwide," Grant said.

Grant is joining other Christian artists like Matt Maher, Charlie Peacock, Steve Taylor, and Brandon Heaths in a benefit concert at The Otter Creek Church in Brentwood for global health and PEPFAR. They want to save a movement that has helped save so many others.

"We really want to see Congress take a stand for full funding for PEPFAR and back this bipartisan program that people of faith and people in the arts and people all around the world have supported for the last 23 years," said Jenny Dyer, founder of the 2030 Collaborative.

Dyer's nonprofit works closely with the federal initiative.

"The US has led the world in cutting the death rates of HIV AIDS to almost 75%, so we are almost at the end here. By 2030, we project that we will end the AIDS epidemic as it stands," Dyer said.

But she says reaching that goal requires continued Congressional support.

The Trump administration recognized the impact of PEPFAR and included funding for it in the federal budget. The President's budget bill has passed the House, and advocates are now calling on the Senate to maintain and strengthen global health systems.

