Amy Grant still recuperating after bike accident in Nashville, honored in Vince Gill concert performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a bike accident in Nashville at Percy Warner Park, musician Amy Grant is still recovering from her injuries. Her husband, Vince Gill, and their daughter, Corrina, honored her at the Ryman Sunday night.

Corrina sang "When My Amy Prays," which Vince wrote for Amy years ago — but Corinna changed the chorus, singing the word "mama" in place of the word "Amy."

The performance was given in the middle of Vince's four-show stint at the Ryman. One of those shows spanned four hours.

Amy Grant's publicist told Billboard that Amy had suffered a concussion and was unconscious for 10 minutes as a result of her biking accident.

The publicist also told NewsChannel 5 that hospital staff treated her for cuts and abrasions.

Now, her tour dates are canceled for August, but she is hoping to resume her concerts this fall.