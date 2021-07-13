Amy Grant, Toby Keith and others announced as Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrated its 2021 inductees, which included John Scott Sherrill, Amy Grant, Toby Keith and others.

They've written some of country music's biggest hits like Church on Cumberland Road, Set 'em Up Joe, That Ain't My Truck, and Baby, Baby.

Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherrill will be inducted into the Hall this November, according to an announcement made today by Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, it's executive director.

They made the announcement during an event Tuesday. Watch it in its entirety below:

Amy Grant said being included in the hall of fame made her want to get the creative juices flowing.

"It really made me want to write more. Creativity comes in waves and we spend our energy doing different things. I think we use creativity when we look in the pantry and the fridge and try to figure out what's for dinner tonight - creativity is part of all of our lives every day. Tt made me want; it made me hope my best song's ahead. That's what the call did for me," Grant said.

Artist Toby Keith - you know - Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue - is also being recognized - but he couldn't be there today in person.