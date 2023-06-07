An 8-year-old accidentally shot a teenager in the stomach. A 17-year-old is now recovering.

Watch Now
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 19:43:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old is in the hospital on Wednesday night after an 8-year-old shot him in a vehicle.

The shooting happened on 2099 Bearwallow Road in Ashland City. Authorities said the teen was shot in the abdomen. EMS workers said the teen was alert and communicating.

"Early investigation points to this being an accidental shooting but this is still an active investigation and due to it involving juveniles we are unable to release any more information at this time," authorities with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said.

More information will be provided as it becomes available and is approved to be released keeping in mind the restrictions imposed by it involving juveniles, authorities said.

