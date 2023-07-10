An act of road rage killed her dog. She wants the shooter found.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Was it a case of road rage?

The Cheatham County Sheriff is increasing patrols Monday after someone shot a marble into a car, killing a woman's best friend — her dog named Joey.

"He went everywhere I went. did everything I did," Becky Ingle said. "He wasn't just a dog. He was my best friend."

Joey always sat in his usual spot in the car alongside her.

"Joey was right here. He fit perfect right here," she said pointing inside her car.

This past Wednesday the two were driving along Thomasville Road in Cheatham County when an oncoming white pick-up swerved toward their car and someone shot a marble — possibly from a paintball gun — through the open window. The marble missed Ingle, but hit Joey directly in the back of the head, which killed him.

"He was my best friend. Both my sisters died recently, and Joey was the first thing I talked to and the last thing I talked to every day," Ingle said.

The truck sped away, and Ingle — who at first did not know Joey was hurt — was unable to get a good look at the vehicle or the driver.

She initially gave a sigh of relief when she realized the marble missed her. But then Ingle saw Jey bleeding and not moving. She can't imagine why someone would take such a harmful action.

"I just want them to know they've turned my world upside down, broken my heart. He was not just our pet. He was our family," Ingle said.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is looking into two other similar incidents along Thomasville Road, but don't have much of a description except a white pick-up.

If you have any information, call the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.