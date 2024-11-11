Watch Now
An East TN murder suspect accused of staging hiker's death as a bear attack has been captured

A man wanted for a murder that involved staging a bear attack in East Tennessee has been captured.
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for a murder in East Tennessee as part of a nationwide manhunt has been captured. Nicholas Hamlett was taken into custody at a hospital in Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday.

Hamlett has been on the run since mid-October after police say he killed 34-year-old Steven Lloyd and stole his identity. The Monroe County Sheriff believed that Hamlett had met Lloyd, befriended him, and lured him into a wooded area to take his life and his identity.

Authorities believe he posed as the victim while calling 911 and staged a bear attack. Law enforcement officials say they were able to link Lloyd's death back to Hamlett.

He was later recognized at a local hospital in Columbia. The FBI was able to confirm his identity by verifying his fingerprints. Hamlett is currently facing first-degree murder charges out of Tennessee and a parole violation out of Alabama.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

