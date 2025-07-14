Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

An employee at the Nyrstar East Tennessee Mines died on Saturday

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee at the Nyrstar East Tennessee Mines died on Saturday, July 12.

According to the company, the incident took place at Young Mine. An in depth investigation is being conducted and Nyrstar is fully cooperating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (“MSHA”).

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

AI technology assisting doctors at TriStar with stroke detection and treatment

We all know AI technology is being used more and more every day. There can be a lot of useful benefits to this technology, especially in the medical field. This story shows how a local hospital is using to help save precious time when treating stroke patients. 

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking