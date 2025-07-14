NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee at the Nyrstar East Tennessee Mines died on Saturday, July 12.

According to the company, the incident took place at Young Mine. An in depth investigation is being conducted and Nyrstar is fully cooperating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (“MSHA”).

