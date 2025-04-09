LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Police report that 10-year-old Jeremiah Opio has been found safe.
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Jeremiah Opio.
Jeremiah is 4 feet 11 inches, 110 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green pajama pants, a green shirt, and a green jacket. His bicycle is blue and purple.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jeremiah, please contact 911 immediately or the Lebanon Police Department directly at 615-444-2323.
