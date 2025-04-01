An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Harleigh Stover last seen Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Harleigh Stover.
Harleigh has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on March 31 wearing blue jeans and no shoes near Harriswood Lane in Murfreesboro.
She is believed to be with her non-custodial father Brandon Stover. Brandon is 35 years old, 6' tall, 195 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Brandon is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office for Custodial Interference.
If you see Harleigh or Brandon, or know where they could be, please call the Rutherford Co SO at 615-904-3044. Or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
You'll love her and you'll love to hate her! Meet Trashley: the bad girl of Nashville littering. She stars in a new campaign that's a throwback to an anti-litter movement from years past. Her role has been reimagined by NDOT as a fast-paced, Dukes of Hazzard-style wrecking ball of a lady. You'll find yourself cracking up as you meet the actress behind Trashley and hear how she landed the role of Queen of Trash.
-Rebecca Schleicher