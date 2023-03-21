An exception to the state's abortion bill passed in the House. Will it in the Senate?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill that provides the first exception to the state's total ban on abortion.

It has been one of the biggest political battles this session with 83 yes votes Monday night, meaning the House voted with overwhelming support to pass some exceptions to Tennessee's total ban on abortions.

While Democrats would have liked the bill to go a lot further, the consensus is something is better than nothing.

The bill that passed tonight would now allow for abortions to save the life of the mother--and removes affirmative defense for doctors.

Still though, some attorneys say doctors could be still prosecuted if it doesn't meet a legal "objective standard."

Meaning other doctors would also have to agree that the abortion was needed.

Democrats say they are glad that some exceptions are being made, but still feel like more could be done for women's reproductive rights in Tennessee — specifically in terms of rape and incest.

"We are allowing a rapist to choose the mother of his child, but we are absolutely not allowing a woman not to have her rapist's baby," Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said.

The bill that passes tonight also clarifies that treatments for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages are not considered criminal abortions.