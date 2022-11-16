An inside look at what a potential Nissan stadium renovation would look like

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are two options for the future of Nissan Stadium: to rebuild or to renovate. The costs are both around $2 billion, but a renovation would be cheaper.

For the first time, renderings have been released to the public of what a renovation to the current stadium would entail. It includes a major facelift with new event plazas, a rooftop canopy and a completely new exterior.

Tennessee Titans

The price tag for this project sits at $1.8 billion, which is slightly less than the $2.1 billion for a new stadium.

Council member Bob Mendes released the report showing these plans to the public for the first time. The stadium almost looks unrecognizable with the complete interior and exterior upgrades. Other enhancements include adding sports bars, sideline clubs and high-end suites.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans

As for the Super Bowl, the Titans have said things like tunneling are necessary to move forward with hosting. This proposal doesn't show any new design plans for that, which could impact city leaders' decision-making.

You can see the full renovation plan here.