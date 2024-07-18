Watch Now
An officer at the Downtown Detention Center has reportedly been assaulted inside the jail

Jail Cell
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 18, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An officer at the Downtown Detention Center has reportedly been assaulted inside the jail.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. and the officer is currently being treated at Vanderbilt.

We will update as more information comes in.

