ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you missed Antioch's Global Mall well the wait is finally over! The mall will be revitalized to bring it back to life.

A grant for $5 million from the government to get a WeGo station there that will have an express bus that runs from Antioch to downtown.

They are planning to add shopping, restaurants, artist housing, and a performance art center. Also, it will include a hotel for the people attending tournaments and a green space.