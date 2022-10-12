An udder catastrophe: Drought impacting chocolate milk supply at Hatcher Family Dairy

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year's long hot summer has had quite an impact across the state.

One local dairy farm says the drought over the past six weeks has presented many challenges for them.

Hatcher Family Dairy said milk production from their small herd has been impacted tremendously and has prevented them from producing several products recently.

Because of this, customers may have noticed some of their favorite items haven't been available for quite some time. The dairy farm says it may take a few weeks to get back to their normal product availability and because of this, chocolate milk and all of their half-gallon and pint products will not be available this week.

They ask that if you are thinking of visiting their dairy store, to call ahead for availability.