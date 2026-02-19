LONDON (AP) — A U.K. police force says it has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, had it was “assessing” reports that the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.
The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law.
But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties.
