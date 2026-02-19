Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Prince Andrew
Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Prince Andrew
Posted

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. police force says it has arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, had it was “assessing” reports that the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law.

But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his sixties.

