Angie Solomon faces strict house arrest, communication ban despite reduced bond

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin woman charged with attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband could be released from jail after a judge reduced her bond from $500,000 to $250,000, with conditions that severely restrict her freedom.

Angie Solomon appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs as prosecutors played audio recordings.

Prosecutors said she had this conversation with an undercover agent posing as a hitman.

"Of those two choices, prison or under the ground, you want which one?" the agent can be heard asking Solomon in the recording played in open court. When asked to clarify Solomon's response, the agent confirmed she had answered "under the ground."

Solomon's ex-husband was present in the courtroom as the recordings were played.

In another recording, Solomon allegedly told the undercover agent: "I could've done this a long time ago and Grant would be... But right now I have to worry about Gracie. Just tell me, I didn't do it cause I didn't wanna go to jail because they have to have me. So, it just can't be traced back right?"

Prosecutors say Solomon attempted to hire the undercover agent in early April.

The defense argued for bond reduction.

"She has no prior criminal record, she has one horribly misguided attempt to change her life in a perverse sort of way," said Judge M.T. Taylor.

Taylor granted the reduced bond but imposed strict conditions. If Solomon makes bond, she will be placed on house arrest and prohibited from using phones or internet communications.

"If someone slips her a telephone, she's going to go right back to jail," the judge warned, even joking about setting up "a jamming device outside of her house like the North Koreans."

Legal analyst Nick Leonardo said the bond amount is fair, but the strict conditions may have a greater impact on the case.

"The conditions are a lot of times more important than the monetary amount that's set," Leonardo said. "You can't communicate with your doctors or your children's school or any kinds of those things. It may make it more likely than not the defense is likely to proceed to trial a whole lot sooner."

As of the latest update, Solomon remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court again at the end of July.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

