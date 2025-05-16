Angie Solomon out on bond for attempted first degree murder charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin woman charged in a murder-for-hire plot has now been released on a $250,000 bond.

Angie Solomon made bond on Friday. Solomon, 55, pleaded not guilty to solicitation to commit first-degree murder in late April. In a recording played before the court, Solomon described that she wanted to put her ex-husband "under the ground" for allegedly abusing her children and her. She also alleged her ex-husband killed their son, who died in 2020.

During that court hearing, Judge M.T. Taylor reduced her bond to $250,000.

Per the conditions of the court, Solomon is on full house arrest only to come to court. She can't have any telecommunication devices from where Solomon lives, including the internet or cell phones.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).