Animal advocates push back against proposed changes to Metro animal laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After increased reports of dogs barking, roaming free and even biting residents, one Metro Council member is proposing making changes to Metro animal laws.

"We have a lot of negligent animal owners, and we need to hold them accountable," said Joy Styles, who represents District 32. "We have to support those who are working with animal groups, and we have to support our constituents who may not be dog lovers and are afraid of animals."

Styles has sponsored legislation that creates two tiers that classify a dog as dangerous. Level one is a dog that bites or causes a minor injury to a person or domestic animal more than twice in two years. The city could require the owners of these dogs to confine them, microchip them, or attend a behavior class with them. Level two increases the number of attacks to three or more that caused serious injury or death. As a result, Metro would require owners to post a dangerous dog sign, get liability insurance or training to improve the dog's behavior.

The proposed changes also define a "community cat" as a free-roaming cat that can be cared for by one or more residents, and are exempt from any licensing, stray, abandonment and at-large provisions.

However, during a public meeting featuring members of the Metro Public Health Department, Metro Council and animal advocates, many expressed concerns with the proposal.

"Big portions of the bill have been removed," said Laura Love, the founder of the rescue group Pittie in Pink. "Things have to be re-written, in a way to not address the issues we need to address here."

Love and others said the language throughout the bill is too vague. They want to ensure it includes protections for animals in extreme weather, an anti-tethering ordinance and mandatory spay and neuter regulations.

"Other cities across the country have managed to do this successfully," said Love.

One thing everyone at the meeting could agree on: Metro Animal Care and Control is underfunded and needs a new facility, resources and staffing.

"We have not done right by Metro Animal Control by any stretch of the imagination, and I am hoping we can get on the right track," said Styles.

Styles said due to the amount of feedback received during the meeting, she plans to review the proposal again and make changes before it goes to the full council for a vote.