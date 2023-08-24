Animal Cruelty Suspects Hit With Stiffer Penalties

LEBANON, Tenn. — Forget the slap on the hand.

This is one animal cruelty prosecution case that delivered a punch.

Authorities say it sends a message that those who harm animals will face consequences with teeth.

This is a puppy mill case out of Wilson County from back in April.

Two suspects were issued citations, but the ultimate punishment turned out to be much more than just a mere ticket.

"We believe in these cases. The animals are defenseless and someone stands up for them and this office is going to do that," Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade said.

She was disgusted by the evidence photographs.

Animal Rescue Corps, County Animal Control, and sheriff's deputies had raided a breeding operation for dachshunds, poodles, and doodles in Lebanon.

They seized more than fifty dogs all found suffering and living in deplorable conditions.

Two people Gina and John Chris Jacobs this week pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

That's three years probation with no ownership of animals, plus paying restitution, and they surrendered all dogs from their breeding business.

"You have to send consequences and make it apparent to people. If you abuse animals, run a puppy mill torture an animal. we will take that seriously."

Some will wonder, why no jail time?

Under the law, the Jacobs as first-time offenders simply did not face incarceration.

But Meade says this punishment sends a message when too often animal cruelty suspects end up with only a slap on the wrist.

This case was strong and she wasn't cutting any sweetheart deals.

"It's a tough sentence -- probation is not easy. Three years for someone never in trouble? That's a long time."

State lawmakers may look at further toughening animal cruelty laws. I can tell you District Attorneys are taking notice that's what the public wants.

ADA Tammy Meade is assigned to specifically prosecute such cruel cases.

All of the dogs rescued from this breeding operation have been nursed back to health and have been sent to shelters for adoption.