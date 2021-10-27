Animal Rescue Corps in middle of emergency rescue in Arkansas

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County-based Animal Rescue Corps is helping with an unusual animal rescue in Arkansas, in which the pets had to be rescued from a humane society.

Many of the animals will be brought back here to middle Tennessee.

This is "Operation Shutdown" of what was once a humane society that went horribly wrong.

Police in Arkansas called ARC for help, describing a case of quote "total abuse” of more than 300 animals desperately needing help.

The police chief describes it as a "horrendous crime scene."

Dead rats, feces, and filth are everywhere. Animals are dying alone and untreated.

There are around 50 cats and nearly 300 dogs on scene.

The director of the Humane Society of the Delta has been arrested and charged with 285 felony counts of animal cruelty.

If you are in a position to volunteer or make a donation to ARC to help, you can go to Animal Rescue Corps on Facebook.

