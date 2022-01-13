Animal rescue group saves 37 animals from Tennessee property

Animal Rescue Corps — a national animal protection nonprofit — rescued 10 dogs and more than 27 cats today from desperate conditions at a Tennessee property after the owner died and the family could not find a humane solution locally where animal services are lacking.

All of the animals from the home were surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps.

When ARC responders arrived they found four large dogs and six small dogs living in small feces-filled crates and some running loose inside the home. One dog, Hooper, was kept in a small wire crate on the front porch sitting in several inches of feces and newspaper.

More than 27 cats were also running loose inside and also outside, exposed to the elements. One dead and decomposing dog was found in the home.

Because of the lack of veterinary care and the unsanitary, inhumane living conditions, the animals are suffering from a range of medical issues, including high ammonia exposure, severe and painful dental disease, overgrown nails, flystrike, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear and eye infections and injuries, and internal and external parasites (including fleas and ticks). Many of the cats exhibit signs of upper respiratory illness.

“There is no water or electricity on this property so we’re glad we could respond so quickly before the freezing temperatures tonight,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “These animals were in desperate need.”

The planning for this rescue, dubbed Operation Better Days, began when a local animal advocate reached out to ARC for assistance after visiting the property. ARC immediately began assembling tactical equipment and a field team and preparing their facility for the incoming animals. Animal Rescue Corps managed the safe extraction of every animal.

ARC transported all of the animals to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Each animal is receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

To donate or volunteer to help these and other animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org.