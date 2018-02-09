Williamson County Animal Center Offers ‘Cuddle Grams' For Valentine's Day

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Valentine's Day is coming up. Instead of getting your sweetheart chocolate, how about a pup?
This year, the Williamson County Animal Center in both Franklin and Brentwood are offering "cuddle grams."
You can send your sweetie 15 minutes of play time with a puppy or kitty. Just call the shelter and they'll show up at your office or home.
Penny Adams said the money raised will help their shelter animals year-round.
“It is the first year that we're doing this,” she said. “You're always looking for a way to help our emergency medical fund."
If you're interested, the cuddle grams cost $100. You get a rose, puppy time and if you fall in love, you can adopt a shelter pet.
