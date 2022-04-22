NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's annual Brew at the Zoo event is back, coming on June 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and supported by Rhizome Productions. It will incorporate the Zoo's new night visions event as well.

During Brew at the Zoo, guests can stroll Zoo pathways while sampling beers, wines, ciders and seltzers from more than 65 of Nashville's local beverage purveyors. There will also be food trucks and assorted dining options.

Many of the Zoo's exhibits will be open until sundown, and keepers will be around to answer visitor questions.

Nashville Zoo at Grassmere

Tickets for Brew at the Zoo will cost $95 per person for a General Admission, 7:30 entry time. They will be sold through May 26, and Zoo members can receive a $5 discount.

Conservation Champion tickets will cost $115 for a 6:30 p.m. entry time and includes free carousel and zip line rides, access to DinoTrek and access to the Conservation Lounge with signature drinks, animal encounters, games and more.

After May 26, all tickets increase by $10.

A limited number of designated driver tickets for General Admission will be available for $55, and $75 for Conservation Champion DDs.

Children will not be allowed to attend the event — availability is for adults ages 21 and over only.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the Nashville Zoo website.