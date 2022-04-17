Watch
Annual Easter celebration at Plaza Mariachi Saturday

Plaza Mariachi.jpeg
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 17, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was a big Easter party at Plaza Mariachi Saturday with egg hunts, food, and music. Kids filled their buckets with treats.

The Hispanic Family Foundation has been hosting the event for more than a decade.

Organizers say because the event is emceed in Spanish and English, it allows for a diverse Easter celebration.

"It's a free event, so for the community. It doesn't matter what language they speak, it doesn't matter where they're from, we can all come together as an international community to celebrate Easter," said Diane Janbaksh, owner of Plaza Mariachi.

They expected around 2,000 kids took part in the annual egg hunt this year.

