Annual Music City Blitz flag football tournament returns to Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday people can cheer on first responders battling it out on the field of Nissan Stadium in a flag football tournament benefiting the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

The first responders will play alongside Special Olympic athletes for the annual Music City Blitz.

There will be 19 teams and each team has to raise a minimum of $1,500 for the Special Olympics in order to participate.

Every team will play at least three games.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the competition begins at 10 a.m.

People are welcome to cheer on the teams for free. Just park in lots R and T or Lot J for accessible parking needs. Enter the stadium through Gate 1.

Concessions will be open.

Even though the teams are competing, their goal together is to raise $50,000 for the Special Olympics.