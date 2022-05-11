Annual VA2K supports homeless veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will be hosting its 12th annual VA2K Walk on Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four of its campuses: Nashville, Alvin C. York in Murfreesboro, Clarksville and Chattanooga.

The Walk promotes healthy living while raising awareness and donations for Tennessee's homeless veterans.

Participants are encouraged to donate new clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water that will be collected and distributed to local homeless veterans. However, donations are not required to participate.

It is a free event, open to the public. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early for registration.

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

The Tennessee Army National Guard Band will perform at the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro, while local musicians Jason Gregory and Derrell Vaughn will perform at Nashville.

The VA2K will be a rain or shine event. For additional information, participants may visit the TVHS website.