Another student arrested in Nashville for making a school threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A middle school student is under arrest Wednesday after making a threat against a Nashville school.
Police said the 13-year-old student told a teacher he planned to "shoot up" Stratford STEM Magnet Middle School. Student resource officers took the student into custody.
"Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD," police said in a release. "Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted."
This is two days in a row a middle school student was taken into custody in Nashville for making threats. Police arrested an 11-year-old student on Tuesday at Dupont Tyler Middle School.
More than a dozen school threats have happened in Middle Tennessee this fall. Several of those threats came after a mass shooting at a Georgia high school.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
