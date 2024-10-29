Anti-party measures in place for Airbnb rentals during Halloween week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Short term rental company Airbnb is once again cracking down on holiday parties.

The company revealed several measures are in place this week for Halloween to prevent disruptive, one or two night parities.

These features are active to block certain reservations through Halloween and the weekend.

It prohibits people from booking properties flagged at a higher-risk for parties like entire homes, stays booked at the last minute, length of the trip and distance to the listing.

This safety measure aren't new, it kept 200 people in Music City last year from booking during Halloween. Statewide, it deterred around 800 people.

Since putting a party ban in place several years ago, the company has seen a 50 percent decrease in party reports.

For neighbors, the Neighborhood Support Line is available 24/7 to report concerns in real-time about a home they believe is listed on Airbnb.