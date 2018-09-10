Antioch Church Hosts Week-Long Prayer Event
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Church pastors in Antioch are coming together to support a common message --- "Stop the Violence, Save our Future."
Faith, Hope & Love Fellowship on Mt. View Road held an Antioch United Revival Sunday evening.
The purpose of the week-long event was to have the community pray for healing and change the negative image that has hung over the community since both the Waffle House massacre and Antioch church shooting.
"Because you have a few negative events that take place, it does not mean that the entire community is a negative place to live, and so it's important we restore the image of Antioch," pastor John Keith Vincent, of Greater Compassion Ministries, said.
Sunday marked the second week of a two-week tent revival event. Guest speakers, performers, 16 church pastors, and community members hope to spread the message of love and anti-violence.
Faith, Hope & Love Fellowship's pastor asked attendees what would happen if for one week they put all their differences aside and be one Antioch again.
"I'm beginning to see churches coming together. This revival is not about me preaching. I'm not even preaching at the revival. But we're doing it for 16 days and have 16 pastors from different churches coming with their congregations, so we can show the face of being united," pastor John Finn said.
Similar events will be held each night at Faith, Hope and Love Fellowship at 5970 Mt. View Road at 7 p.m. until September 16.
On Friday, September 14, church members will also host a free food distribution event. That will begin at 9:30 a.m.