Antioch High School graduates celebrate milestone after tragedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 500 Antioch High School seniors walked across the stage at graduation Wednesday, celebrating a milestone that carries special meaning after a deadly school shooting earlier this year.

The graduation ceremony marked a moment of triumph for students who have faced extraordinary challenges, particularly the January 22 shooting that claimed the life of classmate Josselin Corea Escalante, known as Dayana.

"This year our school endured something, no student, no teacher, no human should ever have to. We lost our sense of safety, and many of us will continue living with new unexpected anxieties. And yet here we are, still standing, still dreaming, still loving, still graduating," said Yeydi Torres, the salutatorian, during her graduation speech.

Valedictorian Victoria Madu honored their fallen classmate during the ceremony.

"My entire speech would be amiss if I failed to recognize the dear friend of ours, whom we tragically lost just a few months ago. Josselin," Madu said.

The January shooting occurred in the school cafeteria when a classmate opened fire, killing Escalante and injuring another student before taking his own life.

Javon Fennessee, 17, recalls the traumatic day vividly.

"I was right upstairs, like, where you could see everything that was happening, not in the cafeteria, but everybody that ran out of the cafeteria," Fennessee said.

The tragedy disrupted not just the emotional well-being of students but also their educational experience.

"I wasn't the best student when I was little, but when I started getting older, my grades are real good. I'm good in school. Everything was fine until then," Fennessee said. "Everything slowed down and stuff, because everything started being different. They had to teach differently because of what happened as well."

Despite these challenges, Fennessee and his classmates persevered to reach graduation day.

"You're going to go through hard stuff in their life, either way it goes. So, if you don't try to get through it, like, get through something like that, then what are you going to get through," he said.

Fennessee plans to attend Tennessee State University to study business administration, demonstrating his commitment to his future despite the tragedy.

"I need my education," he said. "I get. It was, like, a lot for people, but I really care for my education, and I need it."

The graduating class includes future lawyers, doctors, educators, and entrepreneurs. But most importantly, they are survivors who have shown remarkable resilience in the face of tragedy.

This story was reported and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. ur editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.