Antioch High School student arrested for taking gun to school Tuesday

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch High School student is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded gun to school Tuesday morning.

MNPD says 18-year-old Kenneth-Michael Ivory told officers he often takes the gun to his after-school job for protection but forgot to remove it from his backpack that morning.

Not only was the gun loaded, but police say it was also stolen.

The new Evolv system picked up on the weapon. It's a system that was installed just days after the horrific school shooting that happened four months ago. The system uses sensors and artificial intelligence to detect weapons and other prohibited items.

Unlike a traditional metal detector, the system allows students to walk through without removing all of their personal items. If the system flags an item, a secondary screening will take place to ensure all items are safe.

Ivory is charged with bringing a weapon on school property and will also be charged with theft of a firearm after further investigation shows the gun was stolen from a vehicle last year on Garrison Street.

