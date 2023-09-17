Antioch is one step closer to getting a WeGo transit center

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanks to new funding, six to eight WeGo bus bays with amenities and seating in a climate-controlled waiting area are coming one step closer to Antioch.

On Tuesday, September 12, officials with the Federal Transit Administration gave 5 million dollars to WeGo Transit to build a new regional mobility center in Antioch. This money is part of the 17.5 million that has been raised so far already. The bus site will be on the southern end of the highest ridership bus route in the WeGo system: Route 55 Murfreesboro Pike. The project will be part of the Metro Nashville redevelopment plan for the former Global Mall property.

“There has been talk about redeveloping this site for many, many years,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “It’s the teamwork of the city, the state, and the federal government that gets us to where we are today. This long overdue regional mobility center would not be possible without all of us working together. I’m grateful for the collaboration and dedication of everyone involved."

CEO of WeGo, Steve Bland, said the funding is another step in their ongoing commitment to provide new transit options to people across Davidson County.

“Federal and state funding is crucial to that effort. We appreciate the leadership of Mayor Cooper and the Metro Council, and particularly Council Member Joy Styles. The transit center will be an integral part of the continuing transformation of the area into a community center piece.”

The mobility center will also include pedestrian and bike access, car and van pool pick-up, car and bike sharing options and a park and ride.